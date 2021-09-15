NASCAR releases 2022 schedule with second Kansas race moving back to September

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — NASCAR on Wednesday released its 2022 NASCAR Cup Series schedule with quite a few changes including the second Kansas Speedway race moving to September 11 for the second race in the Round of 16 as well as making a stop in St. Louis under the shadow of the Gateway Arch.
Homestead-Miami Speedway is moves back into the postseason with each round featuring a shakeup of the participating tracks.
Announced Tuesday, for the first time in its history, the Clash, the season-opening exhibition race, will not be in Daytona but at the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on February 6.
The Cup Series will return to Bristol Motor Speedway for a reprise of 2021’s inaugural dirt race on April 17 as well as a traditional night race on Sept. 17 in the playoffs.
World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in St. Louis, which has undergone a major transformation under the ownership of Curtis Francois, will host the Cup Series for the first time on June 5.
“I set some ambitious goals when I took over the racetrack, and to see them come to fruition is a dream come true,” Francois said.
Daytona International Speedway once again will hold the cutoff race for the Playoff on Aug. 27. Phoenix Raceway will remain the host venue for the Championship 4 event on Nov. 6.
The Clash at the Coliseum will mark the competitive debut of the series’ Next Gen car, whose introduction was delayed for a year by the coronavirus pandemic. Two weeks later, the Next Gen cars will appear for the first time in a regular-season points race in the Daytona 500.
After the Daytona 500, the West Coast Swing returns in full for races at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif., Las Vegas and Phoenix. The race at Auto Club will be the last on the 2.0-mile circuit before its conversion to a half-mile track for 2023.
The 2022 schedule also features six road courses, including a return on July 3 to Road America. Watkins Glen hosts the penultimate regular-season race on Aug. 21, the latest-ever point in the schedule for the renowned road course in New York’s Finger Lakes District.
2022 NASCAR CUP SERIES SCHEDULE
|Date
|Race / Track
|Sunday, February 6
|Clash (L.A. Memorial Coliseum)
|Thursday, February 17
|Duel at Daytona
|Sunday, February 20
|DAYTONA 500
|Sunday, February 27
|Auto Club
|Sunday, March 6
|Las Vegas
|Sunday, March 13
|Phoenix
|Sunday, March 20
|Atlanta
|Sunday, March 27
|COTA
|Sunday, April 3
|Richmond
|Saturday, April 9
|Martinsville
|Sunday, April 17
|Bristol Dirt
|Sunday, April 24
|Talladega
|Sunday, May 1
|Dover
|Sunday, May 8
|Darlington
|Sunday, May 15
|Kansas
|Sunday, May 22
|All-Star (Texas)
|Sunday, May 29
|Charlotte
|Sunday, June 5
|World Wide Technology Raceway
|Sunday, June 12
|Sonoma
|Sunday, June 26
|Nashville Superspeedway
|Sunday, July 3
|Road America
|Sunday, July 10
|Atlanta
|Sunday, July 17
|New Hampshire
|Sunday, July 24
|Pocono
|Sunday, July 31
|Indianapolis Road Course
|Sunday, August 7
|Michigan
|Sunday, August 14
|Richmond
|Sunday, August 21
|Watkins Glen
|Saturday, August 27
|Daytona
|Sunday, September 4
|Darlington
|Sunday, September 11
|Kansas
|Saturday, September 17
|Bristol
|Sunday, September 25
|Texas
|Sunday, October 2
|Talladega
|Sunday, October 9
|Charlotte Roval
|Sunday, October 16
|Las Vegas
|Sunday, October 23
|Homestead-Miami
|Sunday, October 30
|Martinsville
|Sunday, November 6
|Phoenix