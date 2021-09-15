NASCAR releases 2022 schedule with second Kansas race moving back to September

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS – MAY 02: Cars race during the NASCAR Cup Series Buschy McBusch Race 400 at Kansas Speedway on May 02, 2021 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — NASCAR on Wednesday released its 2022 NASCAR Cup Series schedule with quite a few changes including the second Kansas Speedway race moving to September 11 for the second race in the Round of 16 as well as making a stop in St. Louis under the shadow of the Gateway Arch.

Homestead-Miami Speedway is moves back into the postseason with each round featuring a shakeup of the participating tracks.

Announced Tuesday, for the first time in its history, the Clash, the season-opening exhibition race, will not be in Daytona but at the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on February 6.

The Cup Series will return to Bristol Motor Speedway for a reprise of 2021’s inaugural dirt race on April 17 as well as a traditional night race on Sept. 17 in the playoffs.

World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in St. Louis, which has undergone a major transformation under the ownership of Curtis Francois, will host the Cup Series for the first time on June 5.

“I set some ambitious goals when I took over the racetrack, and to see them come to fruition is a dream come true,” Francois said.

Daytona International Speedway once again will hold the cutoff race for the Playoff on Aug. 27. Phoenix Raceway will remain the host venue for the Championship 4 event on Nov. 6.

The Clash at the Coliseum will mark the competitive debut of the series’ Next Gen car, whose introduction was delayed for a year by the coronavirus pandemic. Two weeks later, the Next Gen cars will appear for the first time in a regular-season points race in the Daytona 500.

After the Daytona 500, the West Coast Swing returns in full for races at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif., Las Vegas and Phoenix. The race at Auto Club will be the last on the 2.0-mile circuit before its conversion to a half-mile track for 2023.

The 2022 schedule also features six road courses, including a return on July 3 to Road America. Watkins Glen hosts the penultimate regular-season race on Aug. 21, the latest-ever point in the schedule for the renowned road course in New York’s Finger Lakes District.

2022 NASCAR CUP SERIES SCHEDULE

Date Race / Track Sunday, February 6 Clash (L.A. Memorial Coliseum) Thursday, February 17 Duel at Daytona Sunday, February 20 DAYTONA 500 Sunday, February 27 Auto Club Sunday, March 6 Las Vegas Sunday, March 13 Phoenix Sunday, March 20 Atlanta Sunday, March 27 COTA Sunday, April 3 Richmond Saturday, April 9 Martinsville Sunday, April 17 Bristol Dirt Sunday, April 24 Talladega Sunday, May 1 Dover Sunday, May 8 Darlington Sunday, May 15 Kansas Sunday, May 22 All-Star (Texas) Sunday, May 29 Charlotte Sunday, June 5 World Wide Technology Raceway Sunday, June 12 Sonoma Sunday, June 26 Nashville Superspeedway Sunday, July 3 Road America Sunday, July 10 Atlanta Sunday, July 17 New Hampshire Sunday, July 24 Pocono Sunday, July 31 Indianapolis Road Course Sunday, August 7 Michigan Sunday, August 14 Richmond Sunday, August 21 Watkins Glen Saturday, August 27 Daytona Sunday, September 4 Darlington Sunday, September 11 Kansas Saturday, September 17 Bristol Sunday, September 25 Texas Sunday, October 2 Talladega Sunday, October 9 Charlotte Roval Sunday, October 16 Las Vegas Sunday, October 23 Homestead-Miami Sunday, October 30 Martinsville Sunday, November 6 Phoenix