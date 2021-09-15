NASCAR releases 2022 schedule with second Kansas race moving back to September

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS – MAY 02: Cars race during the NASCAR Cup Series Buschy McBusch Race 400 at Kansas Speedway on May 02, 2021 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — NASCAR on Wednesday released its 2022 NASCAR Cup Series schedule with quite a few changes including the second Kansas Speedway race moving to September 11 for the second race in the Round of 16 as well as making a stop in St. Louis under the shadow of the Gateway Arch.

Homestead-Miami Speedway is moves back into the postseason with each round featuring a shakeup of the participating tracks.

Announced Tuesday, for the first time in its history, the Clash, the season-opening exhibition race, will not be in Daytona but at the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on February 6.

The Cup Series will return to Bristol Motor Speedway for a reprise of 2021’s inaugural dirt race on April 17 as well as a traditional night race on Sept. 17 in the playoffs.

World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in St. Louis, which has undergone a major transformation under the ownership of Curtis Francois, will host the Cup Series for the first time on June 5.

“I set some ambitious goals when I took over the racetrack, and to see them come to fruition is a dream come true,” Francois said.

Daytona International Speedway once again will hold the cutoff race for the Playoff on Aug. 27. Phoenix Raceway will remain the host venue for the Championship 4 event on Nov. 6.

The Clash at the Coliseum will mark the competitive debut of the series’ Next Gen car, whose introduction was delayed for a year by the coronavirus pandemic. Two weeks later, the Next Gen cars will appear for the first time in a regular-season points race in the Daytona 500.

After the Daytona 500, the West Coast Swing returns in full for races at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif., Las Vegas and Phoenix. The race at Auto Club will be the last on the 2.0-mile circuit before its conversion to a half-mile track for 2023.

The 2022 schedule also features six road courses, including a return on July 3 to Road America. Watkins Glen hosts the penultimate regular-season race on Aug. 21, the latest-ever point in the schedule for the renowned road course in New York’s Finger Lakes District.

2022 NASCAR CUP SERIES SCHEDULE

DateRace / Track
Sunday, February 6Clash (L.A. Memorial Coliseum)
Thursday, February 17Duel at Daytona
Sunday, February 20DAYTONA 500
Sunday, February 27Auto Club
Sunday, March 6Las Vegas
Sunday, March 13Phoenix
Sunday, March 20Atlanta
Sunday, March 27COTA
Sunday, April 3Richmond
Saturday, April 9Martinsville
Sunday, April 17Bristol Dirt
Sunday, April 24Talladega
Sunday, May 1Dover
Sunday, May 8Darlington
Sunday, May 15Kansas
Sunday, May 22All-Star (Texas)
Sunday, May 29Charlotte
Sunday, June 5World Wide Technology Raceway
Sunday, June 12Sonoma
Sunday, June 26Nashville Superspeedway
Sunday, July 3Road America
Sunday, July 10Atlanta
Sunday, July 17New Hampshire
Sunday, July 24Pocono
Sunday, July 31Indianapolis Road Course
Sunday, August 7Michigan
Sunday, August 14Richmond
Sunday, August 21Watkins Glen
Saturday, August 27Daytona
Sunday, September 4Darlington
Sunday, September 11Kansas
Saturday, September 17Bristol
Sunday, September 25Texas
Sunday, October 2Talladega
Sunday, October 9Charlotte Roval
Sunday, October 16Las Vegas
Sunday, October 23Homestead-Miami
Sunday, October 30Martinsville
Sunday, November 6Phoenix

