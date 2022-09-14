KANSAS CITY, Kan. — NASCAR announced Wednesday the 2023 schedules for the NASCAR Cup Series.

As part of the organization’s 75th anniversary season, NASCAR will visit a mix of history-rich venues, short tracks and road courses, including the already-announced Chicago Street Race.

The 2023 Cup season will get underway with “round two” of the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, which will take place in East Coast primetime on Sunday, Feb. 5 on FOX4.

Two weeks later, on Sunday, Feb. 19, the 65th annual DAYTONA 500 will unfold live on FOX4 from Daytona International Speedway.

As previously announced, NASCAR’s annual All-Star Race will be hosted by North Wilkesboro Speedway – the first time the track will welcome the Cup Series since 1996.

The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs will once again begin at Darlington Raceway, with the NASCAR Championship Race set for Phoenix Raceway in November.

Kansas Speedway remains on the schedule for its spring race on May 7 and the second Playoff race in the fall on September 10.

2023 NASCAR CUP SERIES SCHEDULE

Date Race / Track Sunday, February 5 Clash (L.A. Memorial Coliseum) Thursday, February 16 Duel at Daytona Sunday, February 19 DAYTONA 500 Sunday, February 26 Auto Club Sunday, March 5 Las Vegas Sunday, March 12 Phoenix Sunday, March 19 Atlanta Sunday, March 26 COTA Sunday, April 2 Richmond Sunday, April 9 Bristol Dirt Sunday, April 16 Martinsville Sunday, April 23 Talladega Sunday, April 30 Dover Sunday, May 7 Kansas Sunday, May 14 Darlington Sunday, May 21 North Wilkesboro (All-Star Race) Sunday, May 28 Charlotte Sunday, June 4 World Wide Technology Raceway Sunday, June 11 Sonoma Sunday, June 25 Nashville Superspeedway Sunday, July 2 Chicago Street Race Sunday, July 9 Atlanta Sunday, July 16 New Hampshire Sunday, July 23 Pocono Sunday, July 30 Richmond Sunday, August 6 Michigan Sunday, August 13 Indianapolis Road Course Sunday, August 20 Watkins Glen Saturday, August 26 Daytona Sunday, September 3 Darlington Sunday, September 10 Kansas Saturday, September 16 Bristol Sunday, September 24 Texas Sunday, October 1 Talladega Sunday, October 8 Charlotte Roval Sunday, October 15 Las Vegas Sunday, October 22 Homestead-Miami Sunday, October 29 Martinsville Sunday, November 5 Phoenix (Championship)