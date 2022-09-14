KANSAS CITY, Kan. — NASCAR announced Wednesday the 2023 schedules for the NASCAR Cup Series.
As part of the organization’s 75th anniversary season, NASCAR will visit a mix of history-rich venues, short tracks and road courses, including the already-announced Chicago Street Race.
The 2023 Cup season will get underway with “round two” of the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, which will take place in East Coast primetime on Sunday, Feb. 5 on FOX4.
Two weeks later, on Sunday, Feb. 19, the 65th annual DAYTONA 500 will unfold live on FOX4 from Daytona International Speedway.
As previously announced, NASCAR’s annual All-Star Race will be hosted by North Wilkesboro Speedway – the first time the track will welcome the Cup Series since 1996.
The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs will once again begin at Darlington Raceway, with the NASCAR Championship Race set for Phoenix Raceway in November.
Kansas Speedway remains on the schedule for its spring race on May 7 and the second Playoff race in the fall on September 10.
2023 NASCAR CUP SERIES SCHEDULE