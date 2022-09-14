KANSAS CITY, Kan. — NASCAR announced Wednesday the 2023 schedules for the NASCAR Cup Series.

As part of the organization’s 75th anniversary season, NASCAR will visit a mix of history-rich venues, short tracks and road courses, including the already-announced Chicago Street Race.

The 2023 Cup season will get underway with “round two” of the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, which will take place in East Coast primetime on Sunday, Feb. 5 on FOX4.

Two weeks later, on Sunday, Feb. 19, the 65th annual DAYTONA 500 will unfold live on FOX4 from Daytona International Speedway.

As previously announced, NASCAR’s annual All-Star Race will be hosted by North Wilkesboro Speedway – the first time the track will welcome the Cup Series since 1996.

The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs will once again begin at Darlington Raceway, with the NASCAR Championship Race set for Phoenix Raceway in November.

Kansas Speedway remains on the schedule for its spring race on May 7 and the second Playoff race in the fall on September 10.

2023 NASCAR CUP SERIES SCHEDULE

DateRace / Track
Sunday, February 5Clash (L.A. Memorial Coliseum)
Thursday, February 16Duel at Daytona
Sunday, February 19DAYTONA 500
Sunday, February 26Auto Club
Sunday, March 5Las Vegas
Sunday, March 12Phoenix
Sunday, March 19Atlanta
Sunday, March 26COTA
Sunday, April 2Richmond
Sunday, April 9Bristol Dirt
Sunday, April 16Martinsville
Sunday, April 23Talladega
Sunday, April 30Dover
Sunday, May 7Kansas
Sunday, May 14Darlington
Sunday, May 21North Wilkesboro (All-Star Race)
Sunday, May 28Charlotte
Sunday, June 4World Wide Technology Raceway
Sunday, June 11Sonoma
Sunday, June 25Nashville Superspeedway
Sunday, July 2Chicago Street Race
Sunday, July 9Atlanta
Sunday, July 16New Hampshire
Sunday, July 23Pocono
Sunday, July 30Richmond
Sunday, August 6Michigan
Sunday, August 13Indianapolis Road Course
Sunday, August 20Watkins Glen
Saturday, August 26Daytona
Sunday, September 3Darlington
Sunday, September 10Kansas
Saturday, September 16Bristol
Sunday, September 24Texas
Sunday, October 1Talladega
Sunday, October 8Charlotte Roval
Sunday, October 15Las Vegas
Sunday, October 22Homestead-Miami
Sunday, October 29Martinsville
Sunday, November 5Phoenix (Championship)