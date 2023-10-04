KANSAS CITY, Kan. — NASCAR announced Wednesday that it’s returning to Kansas Speedway again in 2024 for two race weekends.

The first race weekend will take place in the spring beginning with the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series on Saturday, May 4 and then the NASCAR Cup Series with the AdventHealth 400 on Sunday, May 5.

It’s playoff time for the second race weekend of the year, which moves from the beginning of September to the end, just like when the speedway first opened in 2001.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will kickstart the weekend on Friday, Sept. 27, for the cutoff race in the Round of 12 followed by the NASCAR Xfinity Series on Saturday, Sept. 28, as they begin the postseason.

The Hollywood Casino 400 will headline the weekend as the opening race of the Round of 12 for the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs on Sunday, Sept. 29. For the last two years, Kansas Speedway has been in the second race in the Playoffs in the Round of 16.

Since the inception of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs in 2004, Kansas Speedway has participated in the postseason each year.

“We’re excited to provide two weekends of NASCAR racing for our fans in 2024,” said Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren. “It is fitting that Kansas Speedway kickstarts the Round of 12 in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. Between our exceptional on-track product and amenities, Kansas Speedway is a must-visit destination for race fans and a worthy location for such a prized date on the schedule.”

Below are the dates for the 2024 NASCAR race weekends at Kansas Speedway:

May 4-5

• Saturday, May 4 – NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (7 p.m. CT)

• Sunday, May 5 – NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 (2 p.m. CT)

Sept. 27-29

• Friday, Sept. 27 – NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (7:30 p.m. CT)

• Saturday, Sept. 28 – NASCAR Xfinity Series (2:30 p.m. CT)

• Sunday, Sept. 29 – NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 (2:00 p.m. CT)

Tickets for next season will go on sale at a later date. For the latest ticketing information, news and updates, see here.

The official opening of Kansas Speedway was in 2001, with the first NASCAR Cup Series race being held on September 30, 2001. The first Kansas Cup event was won by Hendrick Motorsport’s driver and NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon. Gordon would actually win the first two NASCAR Cup Series races held at Kansas.

In total, there have been 35 NASCAR Cup Series races at Kansas Speedway; one event from 2001 – 2010 and two races per year since 2011.