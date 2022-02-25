FONTANA, Cal. — The NASCAR Cup Series is heading back to Auto Club Speedway this weekend for the first time since March 1, 2020 where Alex Bowman took the checkered flag.

Last season, due to COVID-19 restrictions, Auto Club Speedway was removed from the NASCAR Cup Series schedule but has returned this season to be the second race for 2022.

The speedway’s 31 previous NASCAR Cup Series races have produced 20 different pole winners and 18 different race winners.

Kurt Busch leads the NASCAR Cup Series in poles at Auto Club Speedway with four. His brother Kyle Busch leads the NASCAR Cup Series in wins at Auto Club Speedway with four victories.

Team Penske’s Austin Cindric kicked off his NASCAR Cup Series rookie season with a huge victory in the Daytona 500 last Sunday. Cindric became the first rookie in the Cup Series to win the “Great American Race” and the ninth different driver to win his first Cup Series race in the Daytona 500.

Cindric is also the second youngest driver to win the Daytona 500 at the age of 23, coming behind Trevor Bayne, who won at the age of 20 in 2011.

This weekend will be Cindric’s series career track debut at Auto Club Speedway.

Following the Daytona 500, the Cup Series finds itself with a tie atop the driver standings with Team Penske driver and Daytona 500 champion Austin Cindric tied with RFK Racing’s Brad Keselowski with 54 points each. Cindric’s victory at Daytona gives him the tiebreaker heading into this weekend at Auto Club Speedway.

This season, NASCAR has announced the return of practice and qualifying to its race weekends, with a dramatic knockout-style qualifying format setting the starting lineup for each NASCAR Cup Series race.

The announcement comes after nearly two seasons with race weekends largely held without practice or qualifying – a procedure born out of necessity to reduce travel days and on-site personnel while navigating the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can watch all the action at Auto Club Speedway this Sunday beginning at 2 p.m. CT on FOX4. Actor Danny Trejo will wave the green flag at 2:30 p.m. to start the race.