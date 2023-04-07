KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Bristol Motor Speedway Easter Sunday night for some classic dirt racing.

This is the third-time the Cup Series has competed on dirt at Bristol.

The inaugural dirt race at Bristol Motor was the first-time the Cup Series had competed on dirt in over 50 years.

Kyle Busch won the race last year from a distant third place after second-place Chase Briscoe slid up the high-banked dirt track into leader Tyler Reddick in the final corner, turning both cars sideways.

Busch led only the final lap for his first dirt win.

Coverage for Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race begins at 5 p.m. CT on FOX4 with the green flag scheduled just after 6 p.m. CT.