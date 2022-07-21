KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Could NASCAR be going electric next season?

The website Kickin’ the Tires reports leaked documents it obtained on an online chat forum shows NASCAR plans to debut a prototype electric vehicle ahead of the 2023 Busch Clash at The Coliseum, and then use that prototype into a racing series at six racing venues, likely with NASCAR Cup Series events.

NASCAR has not been shy in talks of the sport going electric. The Next Gen car the Cup Series is using in 2022 were built with an emphasis on hybrid and electric capabilities.

NASCAR has not addressed the documents specifically, according to reports, but said it is continuing to explore the potential for an electric demonstration series.

This year Team Penske made history at the Los Angeles Coliseum as the first NASCAR team to use an all-electric truck to get its car to the track.

“We’re committed to leading our industry in the transition to commercial electric vehicles and providing increasingly more sustainable truck options to our customers,” Art Vallely, president of Penske Truck Leasing said at the time.

NASCAR has said if the switch happens, then there’s the actual racing aspect on the competition side to consider, such as figuring out how to keep fast speeds once the car is hybrid or electric.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.