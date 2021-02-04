Penske Racing is stronger than ever heading into the 2021 NASCAR season

AVONDALE, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 08: Brad Keselowski, driver of the #2 Discount Tire Ford, stands on stage during pre-race ceremonies prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Season Finale 500 at Phoenix Raceway on November 08, 2020 in Avondale, Arizona. Jimmie Johnson is scheduled to retire from full-time NASCAR racing after 2020. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Mooresville, N.C. – Penske Racing is headed into the 2021 NASCAR Cup season with no major changes and looking to improve on Brad Keselowski’s second place finish in the championship standings in 2020.

Keselowski drove the No. 2 Ford Mustang to four victories, including a memorable overtime win in the Coca-Cola 600 on Memorial Day weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. That result gave Keselowski victories in three of NASCAR’s major events, 2018 he won the Southern 500 and Brickyard 400, and it marked his first career victory in NASCAR’s longest event.

Keselowski will once again be led by Crew Chief Jeremy Bullins.

Ryan Blaney begins his fourth year of cup series racing for Team Penske in 2021.

Last season Blaney had one win, 11 top 5s and 17 top 10s and was able to qualify for the playoffs. His victory came at Talladega Superspeedway in June which made him the first driver since 2007 to have back-to-back wins at the historic superspeedway. He also set a new career with 668 laps led.

Crew Chief Todd Gordon and Blaney head to Daytona with a great chance to compete for the championship in 2021.

Joey Logano completes the roster for Penske Racing and looks to build on a strong 2020 season. Logano had three wins, 12 top-five and 21 top-10 finishes and qualified for the Championship 4 season finale for the fourth time in the last seven seasons.

The allure of getting so close to the title has the No. 22 team even more motivated to meet its goals in 2021.

AVONDALE, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 08: Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Season Finale 500 at Phoenix Raceway on November 08, 2020 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

BRISTOL, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 19: Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 Advance Auto Parts Ford, stands on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 19, 2020 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)