Richard Childress Racing enters 2021 with one goal of having both drivers in the playoffs

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 06: Austin Dillon, driver of the #3 American Ethanol Chevrolet, and Tyler Reddick, driver of the #8 Cat Power Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on September 06, 2020 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

LEXINGTON, N.C. – For the first time since 2017 Richard Childress Racing enters the season with no major changes in their driver lineup and that consistency is good for a successful 2021 season.

The ultimate goal for RCR is getting both of their drivers qualified for the playoffs.

Austin Dillon had a successful season in 2020 by racing his way into the playoffs for the fourth time. Dillon finished the season 11th in the point standings, with one win, four top 5s and nine top 10s. Dillon’s win came at Texas Motor Speedway and qualified him for the playoffs, despite missing one race last season due to COVID-19.

Dillon’s teammate Tyler Reddick finished his first full time season in the cup series with just three top five and nine top ten finishes. His best finish in 2020 was at Texas Motor Speedway when he finished second behind his teammate. Even though there were some rough spots the expectations are high as Reddick gains more experience behind the wheel this season.

BRISTOL, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 19: Austin Dillon, driver of the #3 Bass Pro Shops/Tracker Off Road Chevrolet, looks on prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 19, 2020 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 27: Tyler Reddick, driver of the #8 Cat Mining Chevrolet, stands on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on September 27, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)