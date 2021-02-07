Richard Childress Racing enters 2021 with one goal of having both drivers in the playoffs

LEXINGTON, N.C. – For the first time since 2017 Richard Childress Racing enters the season with no major changes in their driver lineup and that consistency is good for a successful 2021 season.
The ultimate goal for RCR is getting both of their drivers qualified for the playoffs.
Austin Dillon had a successful season in 2020 by racing his way into the playoffs for the fourth time. Dillon finished the season 11th in the point standings, with one win, four top 5s and nine top 10s. Dillon’s win came at Texas Motor Speedway and qualified him for the playoffs, despite missing one race last season due to COVID-19.
Dillon’s teammate Tyler Reddick finished his first full time season in the cup series with just three top five and nine top ten finishes. His best finish in 2020 was at Texas Motor Speedway when he finished second behind his teammate. Even though there were some rough spots the expectations are high as Reddick gains more experience behind the wheel this season.