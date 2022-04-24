LINCOLN, Ala. — There have been eight different winners in nine races to start the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season and this upcoming race at Talladega Superspeedway gives the opportunity for a ninth different winner to pull into victory lane and secure a spot in the playoffs.

A total of 44 different drivers have won at least one pole at Talladega Superspeedway in the NASCAR Cup Series; 23 of the pole winners have won more than one. Six of the 44 Talladega NASCAR Cup Series pole winners are active this weekend.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt leads the NASCAR Cup Series in wins at Talladega Superspeedway with 10 victories.

Brad Keselowski leads all active NASCAR Cup Series drivers in wins at Talladega Superspeedway with six victories; including taking the checkered flag in this race last season.

The April 2021 Talladega Superspeedway NASCAR Cup Series race produced the most total green flag passes throughout the field in a single event in 2021.

Looking to this weekend, rookie Austin Cindric is the 2022 Daytona 500 champion and will be making his series track debut at Talladega. Joey Logano has made 26 series starts at Talladega posting three wins, nine top fives and 11 top 10s, and Ryan Blaney has made 15 series starts at Talladega posting two wins, three top fives and five top 10s.

Chase Elliott continues to hold the standings lead by three points over Ryan Blaney; followed by Joey Logano, William Byron and Alex Bowman.

All five drivers in the top five in points have taken quite different paths to make it to their current spot in the NASCAR Cup Series points so early in the season. Impressively, all five have earned their way into to the top five over the course of the first nine races of the season; none started the season ranked higher than sixth following Daytona.

Points leader Elliott is the only one of the five still looking for his first win of 2022.

Elliott and Blaney have been the two most consistent drivers in NASCAR in 2022 – as they sit first and second in points respectively heading into the weekend.

Both drivers are former Talladega winners – Elliott won the spring race in 2019, while Blaney has collected two wins at the track in Fall 2019 and Spring 2020.

Talladega Superspeedway announced this week that actor Alexander Skarsgård from the new action film “The Northman,” will serve as the Grand Marshal for Talladega Superspeedway’s race on Sunday.

Coverage for the race will begin at 1:30 p.m. CT Sunday on FOX4.