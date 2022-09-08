KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Kansas Speedway on Sunday and marks the second race in the Playoffs and Round of 16.

For the first-time in series history not one of the 16 Playoff drivers are locked into the Round of 12 following the postseason opener. That’s because Petty GMS and driver Erik Jones, a non-Playoff competitor this season, snatched the victory at Darlington Raceway last weekend, leaving the Playoff standings shaken-up like never before.

Now the Cup Series heads to Kansas Speedway for the Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by Barstool Sportsbook on Sunday, September 11 at 2 p.m. CT.

Kansas Speedway announced in July that the Cup Series race on Sept. 11 will be renamed the Hollywood Casino 400 presented by Barstool Sportsbook to amplify the opening of the Barstool Sportsbook at Hollywood Casino as sports wagering is now available in the state of Kansas.

The 2022 season marks the first-time the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs’ second race has been hosted by Kansas Speedway. Kansas is the fourth different track in NASCAR Cup Series history to host the second race of the Playoffs.

There are a total of four race events this weekend at Kansas Speedway beginning with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race Friday night, a double-header Saturday with the NASCAR Xfinity Series race in the afternoon and the ARCA Menards Series race at night and the Cup Series race Sunday afternoon.

For the Camping World Truck Series race Friday night, you can expect mostly clear skies with a low around 65 degrees.

For the double-header race Saturday, you can expect a mix of clouds and sunshine with a slight chance of a rain shower. The high is expected to be 88 degrees with a low of 57 degrees.

For the Cup Series race Sunday, there is a 50% chance of showers in the morning then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Tickets

There are multiple ticket options at Kansas Speedway, including single-race tickets or full weekend experiences.

Tickets will not be printed or mailed but will be delivered via Tickets @ Home that provides fans the flexibility to display their tickets on their mobile device for non-contact entry at the gates or the ability to print tickets at home.

For more information on how to access tickets, click here.

If you are looking to purchase tickets, Kansas Speedway said fans are encouraged to secure their tickets now for both days.

Tickets for Friday night’s Camping World Truck Series race range from $25 to $70.

Tickets for Saturday’s double-header race with the Xfinity Series and ARCA Menard Series range from $40 to $85.

Ticket prices for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race, the Hollywood Casino 400 presented by Barstool Sportsbook, range in price from $59 to $170.

1 p.m. Parking Lots Open

1:30 p.m. Ticket Gates Open and Fanwalk/Midway Opens

2-2:30 p.m. NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Practice

2-2:30 p.m. Stunt Performance at Trackside Live

2:30-3:30 p.m. NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Qualifying

4:05-4:35 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice

4:35-5:30 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying

6:30 p.m. Kansas Lottery 200 (NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race)

8:30 a.m. Parking Lots Open

9 a.m. Ticket Gates, Fan Walk, Midway Open

9-10 a.m. Sass Monkey Performance at Trackside Live

9:15-9:50 a.m. ARCA Menards Series Practice

10-10:20 a.m. ARCA Menards Series Qualifying

11:05-11:50 a.m. NASCAR Cup Series Practice

11:30-11:45 a.m. Riley Herbst on Trackside Live Stage

11:50 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying

Noon: Mason Massey at NASCAR Kids Zone

2 p.m. Kansas Lottery 300 (NASCAR Xfinity Series Race)

6 p.m. Kansas Lottery 150 (ARCA Menards Series Race)

9 a.m. Parking Lots Open

10 a.m. Ticket Gates, Fanwalk, Midway Open

Noon: Craig Morgan Pre-Race Concert

2 p.m. Hollywood Casino 400 Presented By Barstool Sportsbook

On Sunday, chart-topping Country music star and U.S. Army veteran Craig Morgan will perform a pre-race concert before the NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, Sept. 11.

Before his music career, Morgan served 10.5 years on active duty with the US Army in the 101st and 82nd Airborne Divisions. He then continued to serve another 6.5 years in the Army Reserves, totaling seventeen years of service. Craig has made more than 16 overseas trips to perform for US soldiers and their families, a deed that earned him the USO Merit Award and the Army’s Outstanding Civilian Service Medal for his continuous support of the US military.

“I’m incredibly excited to play for a crowd of individuals as passionate as NASCAR fans,” said Morgan. “Having this opportunity to bring people together on a day that reminds us of the importance of our countrymen and women, the importance of community, that’s really special to me.”

As a tribute to the nation’s military and first responders on a solemn day of remembrance, Lee Greenwood will sing his patriotic hit “God Bless The USA” prior to the start of the Hollywood Casino 400 presented by Barstool Sportsbook on Sunday.

Greenwood’s performance before Sunday’s race is just one of many events commemorating service members and first responders at Kansas Speedway throughout the weekend of Sept. 9-11.

The traveling VAU (Veterans and Athletes United) Fallen Heroes Memorial Wall will be on display in the fan zone along with a mahogany battlefield cross, sculpted by veteran artist Alicia Dietz. The 28-foot-wide by 6-foot-tall American flag wall is decorated with red, white and blue colored dog tags of service members who have fallen in the Global War on Terror since Sept. 11, 2001.

There will also be a flyover from Whiteman Air Force Base.

Parking

General parking is free at the Kansas Speedway and is always available in the speedway’s grass lots on a first come, first served basis.

Parking passes for the grass lots closest to the grandstands are included in season ticket packages. Non-season ticket holders can purchase parking passes while supplies last.

For more information on parking or to purchase a parking pass click here.

Gate policies

All guests must have a grandstand ticket regardless of age or the proper approved credential. Every seat at Kansas Speedway does have a back.

The following items are allowed inside the admission gates at Kansas Speedway:

One SOFT sided cooler or bag up to 14x14x14 inches (telescoping handles/wheels are permitted)

One school-size backpack

Food and Beverage of your choice (alcohol is permitted. No glass is allowed)

Strollers (if accompanied by a child)

Stadium Seat Cushions (stadium seats with metal frames are prohibited)

Binoculars

Blankets

CamelBaks

Scanners

Cameras (commercial photographers need to apply for a photo credential)

Umbrellas are permitted, but may not be opened in the grandstands

Selfie Sticks (Must have telescoping handle)

Big Head signs (please be respectful of the space and sightlines of those around you

The following items are NOT allowed inside the admission gates at Kansas Speedway.

Foam or hard-sided coolers regardless of size

Any firearm

Knives longer than 3 inches in length when closed or longer than 6 inches in length when open

Utility tools (multi-purpose tool) with a knife blade longer than 3 inches

Displays of the confederate flag

Fireworks

Glass or ceramic containers of any kind

Dry ice

Laser pointers

Noise makers and air horns

Aerosol cans (with the exception of sunscreen, sun block, hand sanitizer, and bug spray)

Tripods and monopods that are either solid or collapsible

Illegal substances of any kind

Seat cushions with metal components

Collapsible chairs

Wagons

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), also known as drones

Frisbees, balloons, beach balls or any other projectile

Skateboards, hover boards, roller skates and bicycles

Obscene or indecent clothing

Fanwalk

A FanWalk ticket gives you access to the infield area between the garages on non NASCAR Cup Series race days. See the garage areas and visit Victory Lane (pre-race only) and more.

The FanWalk ticket is $15 and only valid with a grandstand admission. This pass is only available on non NASCAR Cup Series race days. Grandstand ticket or RV admission required with your FanWalk ticket.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.