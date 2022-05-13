KANSAS CITY, Kan. — NASCAR is heading to Kansas Speedway this weekend, and we have all you need to know if you’re heading to the races.

A double-header is on the schedule Saturday, and the NASCAR Cup Series race is slated Sunday afternoon.

Race weekend forecast

Saturday should be a good day for race fans with dry, sunny weather with a high of 88 degrees. Be sure and bring the sunscreen.

Sunday is a different story with scattered thunderstorm chances beginning in the morning and into the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. The high will be 70 degrees.

Tickets

There are multiple ticket options at Kansas Speedway, including single-race tickets or full weekend experiences.

Tickets will not be printed or mailed but will be delivered via Tickets @ Home that provides fans the flexibility to display their tickets on their mobile device for non-contact entry at the gates or the ability to print tickets at home.

If you are looking to purchase tickets, Kansas Speedway said fans are encourages to secure their tickets now for both days.

Tickets for Saturday’s doubleheader race with the ARCA Menard Series and the Camping World Truck Series range from $25 to $70. Ticket prices for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race, the Hollywood Casino 400, range in price from $59 to $195.

Gate policies

All guests must have a grandstand ticket regardless of age or the proper approved credential. Every seat at Kansas Speedway does have a back.

The following items are allowed inside the admission gates at Kansas Speedway.

One SOFT sided cooler or bag up to 14x14x14 inches (telescoping handles/wheels are permitted)

One school-size backpack

Food and Beverage of your choice (alcohol is permitted. No glass is allowed)

Strollers (if accompanied by a child)

Stadium Seat Cushions (stadium seats with metal frames are prohibited)

Binoculars

Blankets

CamelBaks

Scanners

Cameras (commercial photographers need to apply for a photo credential)

Umbrellas are permitted, but may not be opened in the grandstands

Selfie Sticks (Must have telescoping handle)

Big Head signs (please be respectful of the space and sightlines of those around you

The following items are NOT allowed inside the admission gates at Kansas Speedway.

Foam or hard-sided coolers regardless of size

Any firearm

Knives longer than 3 inches in length when closed or longer than 6 inches in length when open

Utility tools (multi-purpose tool) with a knife blade longer than 3 inches

Displays of the confederate flag

Fireworks

Glass or ceramic containers of any kind

Dry ice

Laser pointers

Noise makers and air horns

Aerosol cans (with the exception of sunscreen, sun block, hand sanitizer, and bug spray)

Tripods and monopods that are either solid or collapsible

Illegal substances of any kind

Seat cushions with metal components

Collapsible chairs

Wagons

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), also known as drones

Frisbees, balloons, beach balls or any other projectile

Skateboards, hover boards, roller skates and bicycles

Obscene or indecent clothing

Fanwalk

A FanWalk ticket gives you access to the infield area between the garages on non NASCAR Cup Series race days. See the garage areas and visit Victory Lane (pre-race only) and more!

The FanWalk ticket is $15 and only valid with a grandstand admission. This pass is only available on non NASCAR Cup Series race days. Grandstand ticket or RV admission required with your FanWalk ticket.

Saturday schedule

Fans who purchase tickets for Saturday at Kansas Speedway will be treated to a doubleheader with the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs race followed by the championship race of the ARCA Menards Series.

9:30 a.m. Grandstand gates and fan walk open

9:45-10:30 a.m. ARCA Menards Series practice/qualifying

11-11:30 a.m. NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Practice

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. NASCAR Camping World Truck Series qualifying

1 p.m. ARCA Menards Series Race (Dutch Boy 150)

4-4:35 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series practice

4:35-6 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

7 p.m. NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race (Heart of America 200)

Fireworks

Fans going to the doubleheader race Saturday at Kansas Speedway will be treated with some fireworks following the conclusion of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race.

Sunday schedule

9 a.m. Parking lots open

10-11 a.m. Grandstands and fanwalk open

12-12:45 p.m. Pre-race concert

2 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series race (AdventHealth 400)

Parking

General parking is free at the Kansas Speedway and is always available in the speedway’s grass lots on a first come, first served basis.

Parking passes for the grass lots closest to the grandstands are included in season ticket packages. Non-season ticket holders can purchase parking passes while supplies last.

For more information on parking or to purchase a parking pass click here.

Flyover for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race

U.S. Air Force Reserve pilots from the 303d Fighter Squadron from Whiteman Air Force Base is scheduled to perform a 2-ship flyover at the start of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway.

The flyover will be supported by maintainers from the 442d Maintenance Group, who will launch the A-10s – more commonly known as the “KC Hawgs.”

“As a Midwest fighter wing, we have really close ties to a lot of the organizations in the local area,” said Col. Mike Leonas, the 442d Fighter Wing vice commander. “It’s always an honor and a pleasure to work with Kansas Speedway.

Setting the stage for NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas Speedway

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season and the introduction of the Next Gen car are a quarter of the way through the 36-race schedule, and already the competition has produced eight different pole winners and 10 different race winners – making this season tied with the 2001, 2014 and 2019 seasons for second-most race winners through 12 races behind 2000, 2003 with 11 different winners.

In total, there have been 32 NASCAR Cup Series races at Kansas Speedway; one event from 2001 – 2010 and two races per year since 2011. The 32 Cup Series races have produced 16 different pole winners and 16 different race winners.

For active drivers, Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin lead the series with the most wins at Kansas with three victories each.

Sunday’s race is is scheduled for 267 laps (400 miles) and will be broken up into three stages. The first stage is 80 laps, the second stage is 85 laps and the final stage will be 102 laps.

Kyle Larson, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Champion, is the most recent NASCAR Cup Series winner at Kansas Speedway, taking the checkered flag in last season’s Playoff race.

Camping World Truck Series under the lights

The 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season has lifted off strong competition, producing six different winners in the first seven races. Now the Truck drivers set their sights on Kansas Speedway, the eighth race of the season this Saturday at 7 p.m.

The 1.5-mile Kansas Speedway has hosted 23 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races, dating back to the inaugural event on July 7, 2001. The first Camping World Truck Series race at Kanas was won by Ricky Hendrick.

Hailie Deegan returns to Kansas Speedway, the track where she made her Camping World Truck Series debut back in 2020. Deegan busted on the scene of the Truck in 2020 at Kansas starting 34th and racing her way up to a 16th-place finish setting a new record for best finish by a female making her series debut.

This season, Deegan is 28th in points having put up an average finish of 26.4 through seven races.

Watch for Deegan to bounce back this weekend from her slow start to 2022. Kansas is one her better tracks. In two starts at the 1.5-mile facility she has put up an average finish of 14.5. And last season tied Jennifer Jo Cobb (2014) for the best finish by a female at Kansas Speedway in the Truck Series with her 13th-place finish.