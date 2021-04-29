What you need to know if you’re heading to the Kansas Speedway this weekend

Chase Elliott (9) leads Joey Logano (22) on the first lap of a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan., Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Racing returns to the Kansas Speedway this weekend for the ARCA Mendards Series and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series on Saturday and the NASCAR Cup Series in the “Buschy McBusch Race 400” on Sunday.

Weather

According to the FOX4 Weather Forecast, Saturday will be mostly sunny and possibly breezy with a high of 76 degrees. A few clouds are expected in the evening from time to time with a low of 58 degrees. Winds will be from the south at 10 to 15 mph.

On Sunday, there will be some sun in the morning with increasing clouds during the afternoon. The high will be 80 degrees. The chance of rain is 30%. Winds will be from the south at 10 to 20 mph.

Race Starting Times

The ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series are one combined ticket for May 1.

The Green Flag for the ARCA Menards Series race is expected to wave at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Green Flag for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race is expected to wave at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

And the Green Flag for the NASCAR Cup Series race the “Buschy McBusch Race 400” will wave at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Parking

Free general parking is available in the grass lots at the Kansas Speedway on a first-come, first-served basis. Due to safety guidelines, the speedway said all guests will be directed to be spaced out in the lots. There is no paid parking for the May 2021 weekend races.

Parking lots will open at 10:30 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday.

Tickets

The Kansas Speedway will have reduced seating capacity for the May 2021 weekend races, so if you are a season ticket holder, your seats may be different.

All tickets and camping passes will be digital or print-at-home only, according to the speedway.

The infield will only be open during the weekend for competition-essential personnel, with the exception of infield camping.

Health Safety Guidelines

The Kansas Speedway said it is working with Wyandotte County health and government officials to ensure the events this weekend will be a safe experience for all fans in attendnace.

Some safety measures include reduced seating capacities.

All guests ages three and older will be required to bring and wear mandatory face coverings.

Fans may bring a soft-sided cooler up to 14″x14″x14″ but no glass containers of any kind will be allowed inside the speedway. With the exception of the cooler, all other bags must be clear and sized up to 18″x18″x14.”

Limited tailgating is permitted on the speedway property prior to the event with individual groups in a parking spot, while maintaining social distancing. Only small portable grills and pop-up tents will be allowed in the parking lots.

A sequenced entry and exit procedure into the speedway will be used to minimize large concentrations of people.

Multiple hand washing and sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the operating areas and entrances.

The speedway said a “Clean Team” of staff will be clearly identified for guests and will be cleaning or disinfecting at all times.

Seating

The Kansas Speedway said its team has reseated all grandstand guests. A maximum of four seats grouped together will be allowed.

*For guests who may need an accommodation in order to comply with any facility rules and/or protocols, please contact the Guest Services team when you arrive on property for further information.

Concessions

The Kansas Speedway said multiple concession locations will be open near the available seating sections. Each location will have hand sanitizer and an attendant sanitizing the area throughout the event.

All transactions will be cashless. Accepted forms of payment include debit, Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover, Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay.

