With the success of iRacing, fans can look forward to the release of NASCAR Heat 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – If you have enjoyed the iRacing series this spring, you will have a chance to jump into the virtual racing game yourself. NASCAR Heat 5 is set to be released with a gold edition, featuring Tony Stewart, on July 7, 2020 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The Standard Edition will be launching on July 10.

NASCAR Heat 5 is the most complete NASCAR game experience. It is built on the foundations of the previous games, but with added additions and enhancements. The immersive Career Mode lets you work your way through the various series until you reach the NASCAR Cup Series or start at the top for your favorite team.

You can take a look at the announcement trailer at NASCAR Heat 5 Trailer.

The game will also feature all the official teams, cars and drivers from the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, and the Xtreme Dirt Series. You will be able to race at 34 authentic tracks from across North America. With single player, two-player, split-screen multiplayer and support for up to 40 players online you can race with your whole crew.