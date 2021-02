KANSAS CITY, KANSAS – JULY 25: Ryan Sieg, driver of the #39 CMRRoofing.com Chevrolet, Austin Cindric, driver of the #22 XPEL Ford, and Ross Chastain, driver of the #10 Dyna-Gro Seed Chevrolet, restart during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 250 at Kansas Speedway on July 25, 2020 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas Speedway announced that in partnership with Busch Beer, they are giving fans a chance to name a NASCAR Cup Series race by donating to American farmers.

You could name the NASCAR Cup Series Race at Kansas! Yep YOU!@BuschBeer is giving you the chance to name the Spring race on May 2nd in support of American Farmers! Submit your race name and $1 donation to Farm Rescue by 3/9 to enter. — Kansas Speedway (@kansasspeedway) February 23, 2021

Fans can fill out a registration form online and submit their $1 donation to Farm Rescue as well as their race name suggestion.

Busch Beer said they would match every donation up to $50,000.

The deadline to submit your race name is March 9, 2021. The spring race will be held on May 2, 2021.