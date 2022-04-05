NEW ORLEANS, La. — Fans of the KU Jayhawks celebrated on Massachusetts Street in Lawrence and Bourbon Street in New Orleans following the team’s epic comeback win over North Carolina.

But there was one celebration fans may have missed.

After North Carolina’s last-chance shot, after the buzzer sounded to end the game, and after the crimson and blue confetti fell inside the Superdome, the Jayhawks headed back to the locker room.

That’s where the Jayhawks held their own, private celebration.

KU Hoops shared a video of the pandemonium that erupted as soon as head coach Bill Self walked into the locker room.

Everyone emptied the water bottles they held as they jumped around in elation.

David McCormick can be seen wearing the net around his neck that Coach Self gave him for his effort and clutch shots at the end of the National Championship game.

Self himself can be seen dancing along with his players.

The National Champion Jayhawks have at least two more celebrations ahead of them.

KU is holding a welcome home celebration for the team at Memorial Stadium Tuesday afternoon. There will also be a parade in Lawrence. Details on the parade will be announced soon.

