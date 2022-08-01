KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The grannies were overflowing and active this past weekend at HyVee Arena this past weekend.

The National Granny Basketball Tournament featured 20 teams and more than 235 players ages 50 to 90.

The championship was headlined by the Harper’s Ferry Fireflies and the Cedar Rapids Sizzlers. The Sizzlers took home the championship with a 43-38 win over the Fireflies.

The same two teams face off in the national championship last year with the Fireflies getting the gold. This is the Sizzlers’ third championship (2015, 2019).

The tournament also helped raise money for the nonprofit Noah’s Bandage Project. Four dollars of the $5 admission fee at Hy-Vee Arena and all donations directly benefitted Noah’s Bandage Project.

Players and fans donated more than 38,000 colorful adhesive bandages (eg, Band-Aid®) to donate for children with cancer. Fans also participated in a fun granny-shot activity for a $5 donation.

The Granny Basketball League is a six-on-six, 1920s style of play that is gentler and more suited to older players of all abilities.

The nonprofit has raised more than $200,000 for charities, schools, booster clubs and other entities in need.