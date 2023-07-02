OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — One of the fastest growing sports in the nation spent some time in Overland Park this past weekend.

The National Pickleball League, the first and only professional pickleball league for Champions Pros (age 50+), were at OP’s Chicken N Pickle for Week 2 of their season. It’s the first time the league has been in Kansas since it was founded in 2022.

The league consists of six teams based in Austin, Indianapolis, Boca Raton, Denver, Naples and Oklahoma City.

NPL co-founder Rick Witsken said viewership for the league is growing and they’re getting ready to add six more teams.

“We had 35,000 viewers in our first weekend,” Witsken said. “It will be interesting to see if the metrics continue to ascend with the growth of our league.”

Johnson County, and Overland Park in particular, is regarded as one of the most popular areas for pickleball enthusiasts.

The sport and another league, Major League Pickleball, are getting investments from some big-name athletes, including Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“Pickleball’s a generational sport,” Witsken said. “To see grandkids playing with grandparents, at the similar level, to see kids playing with their parents and their aunts and uncles, we love that.”

The NPL moves on to play in Dallas/Grand Prairie at the end of the month. The league has three more weeks of play before championship weekend in Phoenix/Glendale in October.

Chicken N Pickle will host another pickleball event next weekend with the Association of Pickleball Players Next Gen Series coming to town. The series that features players aged 16-23 has prize money tournaments and educational seminars for the young players.