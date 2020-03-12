NBA suspends season until further notice due to coronavirus, player tests positive

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 22: Rudy Gobert #27 of the Utah Jazz and Willie Cauley-Stein #2 of the Golden State Warriors go for a rebound at Chase Center on January 22, 2020 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — The NBA has suspended the remainder of its season after a player tested positive for coronavirus.

It’s a move that came only hours after the majority of the league’s owners were leaning toward playing games without fans in arenas.

The league swiftly changed its mind after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert reportedly had a preliminary positive test for coronavirus, according to an Associated Press source.

The test result was reported shortly before tip-off of the Utah Jazz-Oklahoma City Thunder game Wednesday night. Gobert was not in the arena.

The game was initially postponed, but it doesn’t look like they’ll be making it up anytime soon. NBA games will be suspended “until further notice,” according to the league.

Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for Coronavirus.



NBA has suspended its season. pic.twitter.com/YPV1SVj2gp — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2020