NBA to require national anthem at all games after Mavs’ owner decision to stop

NEW YORK — The NBA has released a statement requiring all teams to play the national anthem before their games after Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban decided not to play it pregame.

“With NBA teams now in the process of welcoming fans back into their arena, all teams will play the national anthem in keeping with longstanding league policy.” Mike Bass – NBA Chief Communications Officer

Earlier this week, Cuban said he made the decision to stop playing the anthem before the season started.

According to a report by The Athletic, Cuban did not elaborate on his decision and said that nobody had noticed.

Cuban released a statement in response to the NBA’s decision:

“We respect and always have respected the passion people have for the anthem and our country. But we also loudly hear the voices of those who feel that the anthem does not represent them. We feel that their voices need to be respected and heard, because they have not been. Going forward, our hope is that people will take the same passion they have for this issue and apply the same amount of energy to listen to those who feel differently from them. Only then we can move forward and have courageous conversations that move this country forward and find what unites us.” Mark Cuban – Dallas Mavericks Owner

The Mavericks announced that the national anthem will play prior to Wednesday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Cuban has been a supporter of NBA players kneeling in protest during the anthem when the league resumed for the 2019-2020 season in the Orlando bubble.