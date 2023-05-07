KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The director of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum gave his statement to an egregious comment on Saturday.

On Friday night, Oakland Athletics broadcaster Glen Kuiper apologized after uttering what sounded like a racial slur while describing a trip to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

In a pregame segment on NBC Sports California, before the A’s played the Kansas City Royals on Friday night, Kuiper talked about a trip to the museum with colleague Dallas Braden but seemingly mispronounced the word “negro,” making it sound instead like a slur.

Later in the game, Kuiper apologized on the air without getting into specifics.

“Welcome back to Kauffman Stadium. I just want to … a little bit earlier in the show, I said something, that didn’t come out quite the way I wanted it to,” Kuiper said. “And I just wanted to apologize if it sounded different than I meant it to be said. And like I said, I just wanted to apologize for that.”

On Saturday, executive director of the museum Bob Kendrick gave his statement on Twitter.

“I’m aware of the unfortunate slur made by Glen Kuiper,” the statement begins.

“I welcomed Glen to the NLBM yesterday and know he was genuinely excited to be here. The word is painful and has no place in our society. And while I don’t pretend to know Glen’s heart. I do know that my heart is one of forgiveness. I hope all of you will find it in yourselves to do the same.”

The A’s later issued a statement, calling the language used by Kuiper “unacceptable.”

“The Oakland Athletics do not condone such language,” the team said. “We are working to address the situation.”

This incident comes just days after the museum announced a capital campaign to build a new facility at 1810 Paseo Blvd. to house the museum.

The new building will be 30,000 square feet and include the latest technology to promote diversity, inclusion, and equality while telling the stories of the stars who played in the Negro Leagues and overcame social adversity to play the game they loved.

The new building will be located adjacent to the Buck O’Neil Education and Research Center, which is housed in the former Paseo YMCA building.

Bank of America awarded the museum a $1 million grant to help the new facility become a reality. The project is expected to cost about $25 million.