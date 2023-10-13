KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s a lot of rich history and culture when it comes to the Kansas City sports scene, and the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum is one of the most iconic and important parts.

One of the NFL’s most unique personalities, Marshawn Lynch hosts a show on Amazon Prime Video called “N Yo City,” where he goes to the city hosting Thursday Night Football and visits a historic landmark.

So ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs matchup with the Denver Broncos, he and Patrick Mahomes’ father, Pat Mahomes Sr., visited the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. The two discussed the history with museum president Bob Kendrick.

Mahomes Sr., who was a former MLB pitcher, starts out in a casual conversation with Lynch on a baseball field before throwing him a pitch.

The two then walk into the museum where Kendrick greets them. He talks about the importance of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and its history.

“I tell my guests all the time, the Negro Leagues museum doesn’t need to survive. It has to survive so that we don’t lose this piece of baseball in Americana.”

You can watch the full episode of the show here.