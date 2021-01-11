Negro Leagues Baseball Museum getting boost from Barstool Fund amid pandemic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum is getting some help from the founder of the sports and pop-culture blog Barstool Sports.

Barstool’s David Portnoy had a FaceTime call with Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick, letting him know the Kansas City museum is receiving a special grant.

“We had the chance to chat, and he was very impressed with the video and what the Negro Leagues Museum is all about,” Kendrick told FOX4.

The Barstool Fund provides financial relief to small businesses and organizations struggling during the pandemic.

Kendrick doesn’t know how much money the museum will receive from Barstool, but he said whatever they receive, it will go toward payroll. The museum currently has 10 full-time and several part-time employees.

“In the back of your mind, there’s naturally concern because you don’t know how long this is going to go on,” Kendrick said. “You don’t know how it’s going to impact all of your areas of operations.”

The museum had several big events scheduled to celebrate the Negro Leagues centennial in 2020, but those plans were scrapped because of COVID-19. Kendrick said the baseball museum lost a good amount of potential revenue.

“The projections that we had coming into last year were reduced dramatically because of the pandemic and not being able to come near the numbers that we projected,” Kendrick said.

Kendrick said the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum has stayed afloat due in part to individual donations. Major League Baseball and the Players Association gave $1 million. The boost from the Barstool Fund will also help.

According to Barstool’s website, it has raised over $22 million and helped more than 100 businesses.

You can contribute to the Barstool Fund here.