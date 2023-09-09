KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum inducted a brand new class of “Black Aces” in the Hall of Game on Saturday.

“Black Aces” are major league baseball pitchers who won 20 games or more in one season. The 2023 inductees include Vita Blue, Al Downing, Dwight Gooden, Mike Norris and Dontrelle Willis.

In the history of the major leagues, only 15 black pitchers have won 20 or more games in a season.

The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum established the Hall of Game in 2014 to honor former MLB greats who played in the spirit and style of the Negro Leagues.

The President of the Negro Baseball Leagues Museum, Bob Kendrick, said the Hall of Game honors players with a true passion for the game.

“The Hall of Game annually honors former major league greats who we believe plays a game the way they played it in the Negroes Leagues. So you played it with passion. You played it with high skill. But you also played it with a little swag,” Kendrick said. “You got to have some of that if you were going to play in the Negro Leagues.”

If you missed the induction ceremony, there’s a new exhibit inside the The Negro Leagues Museum called Black Aces. It chronicles the legacy of Black and Latino pitchers and is free to the public.