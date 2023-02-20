KANSAS CITY, Mo. — City leaders are celebrating 103 years of the Negro Leagues during Black History Month.

Bob Kendrick, President of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum moderated a panel including Mayor Quinton Lucas, Jackson County Executive Frank White, and Unified Government CEO/Kansas City, Kansas Mayor Tyrone Garner.

They discussed the significance of the Negro Leagues, and how black leadership is working to keep that legacy at the forefront of the city.

“I remind people, Negro Leagues baseball has not been played in over six decades, yet it’s relevance is as meaningful today than ever before,” Kendrick said.



The panel also discussed leadership struggles, the impact of black leadership on current and future generations, and the importance of continued diverse representation.



“I think it is so important for us to make sure that we are giving that example to young people who are watching today that you can do anything,” Mayor Lucas said. “That these leaders being here signifies that you can do almost anything you dream of.”



Lucas said at a time of so much progress for the city from the Super Bowl win, new terminal, and NFL draft, it’s a great time to honor the history of the league.

“It is neat right now to be able to be a black leader who’s saying yeah next week I’ll be at an airport opening and a few years from now I hope certainly to be at the World Cup and saying that this can be really everybody’s story,” Lucas said.



The Kansas City Royals Organization is paying for all admissions to the Negro Leagues Museum throughout the entire month of February for Black History Month