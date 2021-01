KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs’ Run it Back tour is a neighborhood affair in one area of the city.

It’s something Juan Thornhill, defensive back for the Chiefs, learned Saturday.

As he left home Saturday evening, neighbors lined the street.

A video shared on Instagram by Mia Munroe, one of Thornhill’s neighbors shows people in Chiefs gear, holding signs and cheering for the Chiefs player.

You can see Thornhill yelling back and waving at his biggest neighborhood fans.