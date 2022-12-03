AL RAYYAN, Qatar — The US has been eliminated from the 2022 World Cup.

The Stars and Stripes fell to the Netherlands 3-1.

The Dutch team scored in the first 10 minutes of the match thanks to forward Memphis Depay’s goal and went into the half with a 2-0 lead after a Daley Blind goal.

The United States showed signs of life in the second half with a goal from Haji Wright but a Denzel Dumfries goal sealed USA’s fate. Dumfries assisted on the first two goals as well.

The US has a few friendlies in January of 2023 before going into CONCACAF Nations League play in March.

The Netherlands will play the winner out of Argentina-Austrailia.

