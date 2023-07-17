KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s a new football team in town. Arena football is returning to Kansas City.

Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Famer Christian Okoye is now team owner for the Kansas City Goats.

The Goats are part of the brand new “Arena League” set to launch in summer 2024.

It will be six-on-six football with 15-man rosters, and they’ll play on a 50-yard field. With these changes, plus a quick play clock and no huddles, it makes for faster-paced games.

The new league is also designed to be more accessible than the NFL.

“For some, it just isn’t an option to attend a Chiefs game or to attend a basketball game down the road,” NFL Hall of Famer Tim Brown, who is also league chairman and commissioner. “This team is about access, financial access to attend games. By being downtown in this arena the team provides geographic access.”

The Kansas City Goats will play at Municipal Auditorium in downtown Kansas City.

Other teams in the new “Arena League” are located in Springfield, Missouri; Waterloo, Iowa; and Duluth, Minnesota.

The last time Kansas City hosted an arena football team was in 2012 with the AFL’s Kansas City Command.