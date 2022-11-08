KANSAS CITY, Mo. — New details were revealed Tuesday in the death of former Kansas City Chiefs assistant Adam Zimmer, the son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer.

Court documents filed in the Dakota County, Minnesota, District Court revealed that Zimmer appeared to have bruising or blood pooling around his eyes when he was found dead by officers on a couch in his Minnesota home last week.

Zimmer’s official cause of death has not been released. Investigators said there is no suspicion of foul play.

Per the filing, it was believed that alcohol appeared the be the factor in his death; police were told he had been excessively drinking before officers did a welfare check.

According to other reports, police also found a woman inside the residence when officers arrived but she was not identified.

Zimmer joined the Chiefs’ organization as an assistant linebackers coach in 2010 and spent two seasons with the team. Zimmer was most recently working with the Cincinnati Bengals as an offensive analyst but was working from Minnesota remotely and not was planning to travel to Cleveland on Oct. 31 for Monday Night Football.

