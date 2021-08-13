New faces to headline KU Kickoff event in Prairie Village

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — Football season is almost here, and the University of Kansas is ready to kick off it’s season with a new coach and a new athletic director.

You can meet both men Friday evening at Corinth Square in Prairie Village.

Hear from KU’s Athletics Director, Travis Goff and new football coach Lance Leipold. The crowd will also be entertained by the KU Pep Band, Spirit Squad and Baby Jay.

This is the 15th season the KU Alumni Association has hosted the kickoff and pep rally. It begins at 6 p.m. Friday, August 13, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Popular

Latest

More News