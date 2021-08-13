New faces to headline KU Kickoff event in Prairie Village

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — Football season is almost here, and the University of Kansas is ready to kick off it’s season with a new coach and a new athletic director.

You can meet both men Friday evening at Corinth Square in Prairie Village.

Hear from KU’s Athletics Director, Travis Goff and new football coach Lance Leipold. The crowd will also be entertained by the KU Pep Band, Spirit Squad and Baby Jay.

This is the 15th season the KU Alumni Association has hosted the kickoff and pep rally. It begins at 6 p.m. Friday, August 13, 2021.