New members inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame on Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — To get into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame it doesn’t necessarily require athleticism. As a matter of fact, some started working right here at FOX 4.

“There’s hope for everyone. So humbled so honored and when I think of everyone around me,” Kathy Nelson of the KC Sports Commission said. “It’s hard to believe it’s really just my name, it’s truly just a team effort. It should be the sports commission and everyone that has supported me along my career.”

Even friendly mascots known in Chiefs Kingdom, Dan Meers/KC Wolf.

“This is just fun for me; this just goes to show that even a bench warmer can even make it into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame. I just had to take a little bit different route than most people.” Meers said. “Every day I just try to make people smile and make people happy, make people laugh and when you do that you reap what you sow and it’s just been a blessing.”

But there were coaches with plenty of knowledge. in some cases, 50 years of coaching at a winning level like Tony Tocco, Rockhurst University Head Soccer Coach.

“You don’t coach to receive accolades, you coach to make players better, hopefully you win, and you win consistently, but, then the accolades come,” Tocco said. “They don’t come from you, per say, wanting it to happen, it just comes naturally by what you love to do.”

NFL franchise Record setter, Josh Freeman, who remembers his days on a high school football field.

“It really triggers a memory,” Freeman said. “You don’t go back when you’re in the moment, everything’s flying and, yeah, thinking back on my teammates, thinking back on how much fun we had.”

There are players known for their talent on the field and winning championships, take former Chiefs lineman Curley Culp, who already sees similarities in the current Chiefs team and his Super Bowl 4 team.

“Winning,” Culp said. “They got a fine quarterback, they have a lot of great athletes on defense and offense. They’re playing well as a cohesive group, so, it’s remarkable they won the game in Miami last year and hopefully they’ll do the same this year if they stay healthy.”

And how about recent champions like Alex Gordon. The Royals outfielder hasn’t yet felt like he retired.

“As of right now, retiring right now just kind of feels like a normal offseason,” Gordon said. “Taking care of the family going on a couple trips but I’m sure it’ll kick in once they kick it back into gear you know and I kind of just stay back and do nothing.”

But the 8-time gold glover, platinum glove winner and World Series Champion is happy to be honored with the state’s best.

“It’s a true honor, this being my city I grew up with since 2007. It’s all I’ve know the last 14+ years. A lot of great memories here a lot of great experiences, so it means the world to me,” Gordon said.