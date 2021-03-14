New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees announces retirement after 20 NFL seasons

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees waves to his family and fans after an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in New Orleans. The Buccaneers won 30-20. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees announced his retirement from the NFL at age 42 on Sunday.

The future Hall of Fame QB got help with the big announcement from his kids on Instagram.

This offseason, the Saints and Brees restructured the guaranteed money from his previous contract, which ran through 2021 and would have counted more than $22 million against the salary cap next season.

Under the new contract, Brees helped the Saints gain more than $11 million in cap space by waiting until June to retire, at which point his guaranteed money would be effectively split between 2021 and 2022. However, Brees contract also would count around $11 million against New Orleans’ 2022 salary cap.

The Super Bowl XLIV MVP played 20 years as a professional, starting off getting drafted by the San Diego Chargers in 2001 and later getting traded to the Saints in 2006.

Brees is the leagues all-time leader in passing yards with 80,358 and sits only behind Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (581) for the most career touchdowns with 571.

Brees holds the NFL’s single-season record for completion rate at 74.4% in 2018, but also holds the second-highest mark at 74.3 in 2019 and third-highest at 72% in 2017.

His 70.5% rate in 2020 ranked ninth all-time, giving Brees six of the top nine season completion rates in NFL history.

He led New Orleans to their lone Super Bowl victory in 2010 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Brees threw for 24 touchdowns and 6 interceptions in 2020. He missed a large chunk of the season after suffering from 11 broken ribs and a collapsed lung.

He returned and led his team to win the NFC South and lost the divisional round to eventual Super Bowl LV champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers.