NFL all-time points scored leader Adam Vinatieri retires at 48

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – SEPTEMBER 29: Adam Vinatieri #4 of the Indianapolis Colts warms-up before the start of the game against the Oakland Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — Legendary NFL kicker Adam Vinatieri announced his retirement from the NFL live on former holder and punter Pat McAfee’s YouTube and SiriusXM show, “The Pat McAfee Show”.

“Should we just make it real? Just say, ‘Hey, we’re done. We’re riding off into the sunset.’?” Vinatieri said to McAfee. “Do you want it to be live on your show that Vinny’s officially done? Is that what you want?”

You can watch McAfee’s “colorful” reaction to his mentor’s announcement on Twitter.

Vinatieri, 48, is a three-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowl kicker who played in the NFL for 24 seasons.

His 2,673 points for the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts make him the all-time leader in points scored in NFL history.

Vinny played 10 seasons with the Patriots and 14 with the Colts winning four Super Bowl rings in the process, three with New England one with Indianapolis.

“Put it this way, today is Wednesday,” Vinatieri said. “By Friday, if paperwork goes in, you heard it here first.”

McAfee and Vinatieri spent nine seasons together in Indianapolis and the pair have remained close since McAfee’s retirement after the 2016 season.

“I got one favor to ask. You gotta come out and help my kid punt, man.” Vinatieri asked of McAfee. “We got to get him to the next level. I can do so much coaching for him, but another set of eyes, another superstar Pro Bowler like yourself.”

Vinatieri is regarded by most as the most-clutch kicker in NFL history with his 29 game-winning field goals. Three of those came in the playoffs for the Patriots; 2001 AFC playoffs against Oakland, Super Bowl XXXVI and Super Bowl XXXVIII.

4 rings. 24 seasons. Congrats on an incredible career, Adam Vinatieri.



Next stop, Canton. pic.twitter.com/DY3baCgoY2 — NFL (@NFL) May 26, 2021