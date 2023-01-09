KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Don’t worry, Chiefs fans, Andy Reid isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Commonly referred to as Black Monday or Pink Slip Monday in the NFL, the day after the regular season ends is a fascinating time for the league.

Many coaches and front office members prepare for their exit meetings with executives, wondering if they’ll still have their jobs after finishing with a disappointing season.

It’s no surprise that some of the coaches below have been sitting on the hot seat since mid-season.

Here are the coaches who were relieved from their duties since Sunday night after their final regular season game. There could be more in upcoming days; this story will be updated.

Lovie Smith

Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

The Houston Texans will begin the 2023 regular season with their fifth head coach in four years after firing Lovie Smith on Sunday. He finished his lone season with the Texans at 3-13-1.

In the past three seasons, the Texans have had four head coaches, including Bill O’Brien, interim coach Romeo Crennel, David Culley, and Smith. It appears they’re still searching for the right fit.

Smith was reportedly fired after the team arrived back in Houston on Sunday night and he met with the owner Cal McNair and General Manager Nick Caserio.

Several sources have labeled Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as a top candidate for the Texans’ opening after he made a strong impression during his interviews with the Texans last season and was the runner-up.

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans are also expected to be on the Texans’ radar this offseason.

Kliff Kingsburry

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury reacts during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

The Kliff Kingsburry era is over in Arizona.

The Cardinals fired Kingsbury as their head coach on Monday, less than a year after he signed a multi-year extension with the team. Although the Cardinals had a solid season in 2021, reaching the Wild Card round of the playoffs, they stumbled this year and finished the season at 4-13.

The Cardinals will also be moving on from Steve Keim as their general manager, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Keim also signed a contract extension last March.

Three coaches didn’t even make it through the full regular season before they were also fired:

Matt Rhule

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule walks off the field after an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

The firings started when the Carolina Panthers decided to move in a new direction and fired Matt Rhule after a 1-4 start to the season. Rhule finished his tenure with Carolina with an 11-27 record.

Carolina decided to name former Arizona Cardinal head coach and Defensive passing game coordinator and secondary coach Steve Wilks as the interim as most people say that the team should name him as the full-time head coach. Wilks finished the final 12 games with a 6-6 record.

If Wilks is let go, University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, former Colts head coach Frank Reich and former Lions head coach Jim Caldwell could be on the Panthers’ radar.

Frank Reich

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)

The Indianapolis Colts relieved Frank Reich from his duties on Nov. 7 after a 3-5-1 record, bringing his overall record to 40-33-1.

The Colts named Jeff Saturday as the interim coach after the firing. The former Colts center turned ESPN analyst led the team to a 1-7 record to close out the regular season.

Look for the Colts to make a move by bringing in a new head coach to lead the Colts. One name that sticks out is again the University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Nathaniel Hackett

Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett looks on against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Lastly, Denver Broncos let go of Nathaniel Hackett after their Christmas beating to the Los Angeles Rams lasting only for 15 games.

The team brought Hackett in to replace Vic Fangio, who was fired on the final day of the 2021 NFL regular season after three seasons in charge. Despite trading for quarterback Russell Wilson and bringing in a new voice on the sideline, the Broncos’ season fell way short of expectations.

Hackett ended a 4-11 short tenure with Denver. They moved to Jerry Rosburg to coach the last two games.

Denver has already started their process of searching for a new head coach. The organization has already put in a request to interview former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. With Payton’s contract situation, teams cannot talk to Payton in person until January 17.

In addition, Dever also granted permission to interview Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, University of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, and Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.