KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL Draft Experience near the WWI Museum and Liberty Memorial will begin to take shape Monday.

With progress will come a few headaches for people who live or drive regularly in the area near Union Station.

The Draft Experience is where fans can play interactive games and test their skills against NFL stars. It’s also where fans will be able to snap selfies with the Lombardi Trophy and meet and get autographs from players.

The Draft Experience is free and open all three days of the NFL Draft. Fans who hope to check out the experience need to download the NFL OnePass app and register.

Street Closures

Crews will need to close streets to build the experience.

Beginning Monday, April 10, the following road closures will be in place:

Main Street between 20th Street and Grand Boulevard.

Pershing Road (both directions) between Broadway Street and Grand Boulevard.

Kessler Road between Pershing Road and Wyandotte Street.

Memorial Drive

OK Street

Last week, westbound Pershing Road between Broadway Street and Main Street closed. Access to and from Union Station and Union Station’s West Yard Garage remain open and accessible by Broadway Boulevard to Pershing Road.

All of the closures will be in place through May 7.

Draft Stage at Union Station

Crews began building the largest theater ever to be used for the NFL Draft last week in front of Union Station.

The NFL will move into Union Station for the draft next week.

Union Station spokesman Michael Tritt said 200 semitrailers are needed to build the theater. On Wednesday, crews started bringing in the steel needed for the stage.

The south doors to Union Station are closed right now, too, because of the stage buildout. But the east entrance into the building is open where people would get off of the Kansas City Streetcar to get into the building.

The Streetcar stop at Union Station will close the Wednesday before the NFL Draft begins.

The 2023 NFL Draft starts Thursday, April 27, and goes until Saturday, April 29.