KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The American Jazz Museum is putting its own spin on the 2023 NFL Draft.

The attraction will open its doors for at 12-hour jam session called “The Jazz Draft.”

The musical event at the Blue Room Jazz Club on April 27, 2023, which is the first day of the NFL Draft. The jam session will take place from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The museum says the event will feature local and national talent while honoring the history of jazz in Kansas City.

The Blue Room Jazz Club is located at 1600 E. 18th Street, Kansas City, Missouri, in the city’s 18th & Vine District.

Kansas City is known as one of the four areas of the country that influenced jazz.

The American Jazz Museum works to show how jazz has influenced history and history impacted jazz.