KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Along with all the NFL stars and draft prospects, three big acts are coming to Kansas City for the 2023 NFL Draft.

The NFL Draft runs from April 27-29, and each night after the final draft pick, the league has a concert planned for fans in Kansas City and across the world.

On Thursday night, Grammy-nominated band Fall Out Boy will take the stage after Round 1.

The band just released its eighth album “So Much (For) Stardust” last month, and in June, they’ll kickoff a worldwide tour, including a stop in the Kansas City area.

On Friday night, rock band Mötley Crüe will headline the concert after Round 3. The iconic band is currently on tour, playing in stadiums around the world.

Then on Saturday night, bassist and vocalist Thundercat will wrap up NFL Draft weekend, performing after the last pick in Round 7. Draft organizers said Thundercat’s performance will pay tribute to Kansas City’s music history and jazz legacy.

All three performances will take place at the NFL Draft Theater in front of Kansas City’s Union Station.

General fan viewing will be standing room only and first-come, first-served on the North Lawn of the National WWI Museum and Memorial.

Admission to the NFL Draft Concert Series and the NFL Draft Experience is free, but you have to register through the NFL OnePass app or on the NFL’s website. Fans will not be allowed inside without registering.

If you’re not able to attend or don’t want to join the crowds, all three concerts will also be streamed online and on the NFL’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

Other performances

The NFL has already announced that Grammy-nominated singer and Kansas City native Oleta Adams will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” and country singer Brittney Spencer will perform the National Anthem from downtown Kansas City during the opening festivities.

Kansas City band Lost Wax will be the house band at the NFL Draft Theater, entertaining fans in between picks each day.

Draft basics

The 2023 NFL Draft will start at the following times each day:

Thursday, April 27 – 7 p.m.

Friday, April 28 – 6 p.m.

Saturday April 29 – 11 a.m.

Fans will pack the North Lawn of the National WWI Museum and Memorial to get a view of the Draft Theater. Meanwhile, the NFL Draft Experience, an interactive fan zone, will be located on the South Lawn.

The NFL Draft Experience will be open during the following hours:

Thursday, April 27: Noon to 10 p.m.

Friday, April 28: Noon to 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 29: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.