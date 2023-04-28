A fan points to his necklace before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fans are ready for the second day of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City.

Organizers said 125,000 people attended the first day of the event. So many people tried to get to the North Lawn Viewing area Thursday evening that organizers closed that section.

Security

Kansas City police said officers did not encounter any major issues during the hourslong event. A spokesperson for the department said just one crime was reported. It was an assault with minor injuries that happened at some point in the main crowd Thursday night.

Fans heading to the Draft area Friday are asked to remember the NFL’s clear bag policy is in place. Organizers ask fans to leave even the clear bags at home, if possible.

Fans who see something are encouraged to say something. Report any issues or concerns during the Draft to the nearest Draft Event Team Member or text NFLDRAFT to 69050. Include a brief description of the issue.

Transportation

The other suggestion is to check the NFL’s OnePass App for transportation options. On Thursday, many fans decided to rely on the KC Streetcar to get around. That caused some fans to wait longer than necessary because the Streetcars were running at capacity.

There is a Park and Ride option with a free shuttle and free Ride KC buses operating to transport fans to and from the NFL Draft area.

Schedule

NFL DRAFT EXPERIENCE

TIME: Noon to 10 p.m., or post concert

LOCATION: South Lawn of the WWI Museum and Memorial

INFO: The NFL Draft Experience is the free interactive football theme park. Fans are required to download the NFL OnePass app and register. Adults are able to register for their children.

NFL DRAFT ROUNDS 2-3

TIME: 6 p.m.

LOCATION: NFL Draft Theater, Union Station

INFO: Fans can watch as teams select prospects in the second and third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Fans will also see celebrities with ties to the Kansas City area. Eric Stonestreet and Heidi Gardner, along with other Big Slick members will be involved in entertaining the crowd during the draft.

Kansas City party band “Lost Wax” will play in between Draft Selections daily.

POST DRAFT CONCERT

TIME: After final draft pick in round 3

LOCATION: NFL Draft Theater, Union Station

INFO: Mötley Crüe

The concert is free and general viewing is standing room only and will be on a first-come first-served basis on the North Lawn of the National WWI Museum and Memorial.