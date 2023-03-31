KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crews will begin building the NFL Draft stage in front of Union Station next week, and it will impact traffic around the landmark.

Starting Sunday, westbound Pershing Road will be closed between Broadway Street and Main Street. Drivers will be able to access Union Station and Union Station’s West Yard Garage through Broadway Boulevard and Pershing Road.

Additional closures in the area will happen the closer it gets to the NFL Draft when crews begin building the NFL Draft Experience.

Starting April 10, another round of road closures will go into effect. They include:

Main Street between 20th Street and Grand Boulevard

Pershing Road between Broadway Street and Grand Boulevard

Kessler Road between Pershing Road and Wyandotte Street

Memorial Drive

Memorial Drive OK Street

Also starting April 10, Broadway Boulevard to eastbound Pershing Road will be one-way. Southbound Kessler Road to Wyandotte Street and Northbound Main Street to Eastbound Pershing Road will also be one-way.

On April 17, the NFL will takeover sections inside Union Station.

The National WWI Museum and Memorial will be accessible using Kessler Road and Memorial Drive to reach parking lots during the road closures.

Attractions, restaurants, retail and tenant offices will remain open during the building process.