KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City is a month away.

As the Kansas City Sports Commission and the city itself prepares for the event, New Era shows off its official NFL Draft hats.

While each NFL team has it’s own color pallet, the overall design is uniform across the league.

It starts with the team’s city, name, and logo on the front of the hat. The bill is plain with the 59FIFTY authentic removable sticker on it. The side features the NFL’s logo with the New Era logo on the opposite side. The back of the cap includes a smaller team logo.

The draft hats are available in five styles, including a Draft 59FIFTY Fitted, a fitted alternate, a low profile, a snapback, and a stretch fit, as indicated below.

2023 Draft Alt 59FIFTY Fitted by New Era

2023 Draft 59FIFTY Fitted by New Era

2023 Draft Low Profile 59FIFTY Fitted by New Era

2023 Draft 9FIFTY Snapback by New Era

2023 Draft 39THIRTY Stretch Fit by New Era

The fitted hats are available in sizes 7 through 8. The stretch fit is available in small/medium through large/XL.

Prices range from $38-$46.

Find all of the hats for all NFL teams online at neweracap.com/collections/nfl-draft.