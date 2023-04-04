KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National WWI Museum and Memorial will host the 2023 NFL Draft this month. That means there will be some changes to the landmark’s programs, access, and parking.
The Draft Theater will take place at Union Station, but thousands of NFL fans are expected to line the hill between it and Liberty Memorial. Even more are expected to check out the NFL Fan Experience that will be located closer to the WWI Museum and Memorial.
WWI Museum and Memorial hours
- Through Sunday, April 23
- Normal operations
- Monday, April 24
- Closed (as usual)
- Tuesday, April 25
- Closed
- Wednesday, April 26
- Closed
- Thursday, April 27
- Open Noon-7 p.m.
- $20 admission wristband good for one day
- Purchase in-person only
- children 5 and under are free
- Includes access to Museum and Memorial exabits, restrooms, museum store, café
- Friday, April 28
- Open Noon-6 p.m.
- $20 admission wristband good for one day
- Purchase in-person only
- children 5 and under are free
- Includes access to Museum and Memorial exabits, restrooms, museum store, café
- Saturday, April 29
- Open 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
- $20 admission wristband good for one day
- Purchase in-person only
- children 5 and under are free
- Includes access to Museum and Memorial exabits, restrooms, museum store, café
- Sunday, April 30
- Closed
Guest Parking
Parking changes will also be in place leading up to and during the NFL Draft.
- April 4-10
- Parking will be available in areas of the West Visitors Lot, U Drive and Southeast Lawn
- April 11-13
- Parking available on the Southeast Lawn and U Drive
- April 14-23
- Parking attendant will direct traffic on the Southwest Lawn
- No parking on Museum and Memorial grounds beginning at 5 p.m.
- April 24-May 1
- No parking on Museum and Memorial Grounds
- May 2
- Parking partially reopens
Access to Museum and Memorial Grounds
- April 25-26
- No access to the Museum and Memorial Grounds
- April 27-29
- NFL OnePass App access required
- April 30
- No access to the Museum and Memorial Grounds
Streets around the WWI Museum and Memorial as well as Union Station area are already closing as crews work to build the NFL Draft Stage. Additional closures are planned as the event gets closer.