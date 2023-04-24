KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL Draft releases details about the third day of the event on Saturday, April 29, in Kansas City.

NFL Draft Experience

TIME: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., or post concert

LOCATION: South Lawn of the WWI Museum and Memorial

INFO: The NFL Draft Experience is the free interactive football theme park. Fans are required to download the NFL OnePass app and register. Adults are able to register for their children.

KC Smoke Show

TIME: 9:30 a.m.

LOCATION: NFL Draft Experience

INFO: The free day-long KC Smoke Show celebration will feature smoking and cooking competitions, a rib eating contest, and BBQ samples.

Former Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz will host the show. It will feature some of the biggest names in Kansas City barbecue including Joe’s KC, Gates, Arthur Bryant’s, CHEF J, and Slap’s BBQ.

NFL Draft Rounds 4-7

TIME: 11 a.m.

LOCATION: NFL Draft Theater, Union Station

INFO: Fans can watch as teams select prospects in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Fans will also see celebrities with ties to the Kansas City area. Eric Stonestreet and Heidi Gardner, along with other Big Slick members will be involved in entertaining the crowd during the draft.

Kansas City party band “Lost Wax” will play in between Draft Selections daily.

Post Draft Concert

TIME: After final draft pick in round 7

LOCATION: NFL Draft Theater, Union Station

INFO: Thundercat

The concert is free and general viewing is standing room only and will be on a first-come first-served basis on the North Lawn of the National WWI Museum and Memorial.

Transportation

Transportation to and from the NFL Draft location is available through the free KC Streetcar, free Ride KC buses, or the free park and ride location in the West Bottoms.

STREETCAR HOURS

Saturday, April 29 7 a.m. to 2 a.m.



RIDEKC BUS

Kansas City’s bus service is also free to ride at all times.

The MAX line will travel between The Plaza, Penn Valley Park, downtown and River Market.

Buses travel every 20 minutes between downtown, the Plaza and Waldo on weekdays and Saturdays.

Saturday, April 29 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.



PARK AND RIDE

Fans who wish to utilize this free parking, and also be shuttled to Union Station, must preregister to ride the shuttle.

Ticket registration can be made online at visitkc.com.

RIDESHARE

There is also a designated drop off location for fans who plan to utilize rideshare options. Additional information, including maps, is available on the FOX4 KC Draft Transportation page.