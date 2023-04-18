KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans will have a special place at the 2023 NFL Draft to celebrate Chiefs Kingdom.

The team announced Tuesday that fans can visit the Chiefs Kingdom Experience inside the NFL Draft Experience on the North Lawn of the National WWI Museum and Memorial during the draft.

The Chiefs said it will be the largest on-site, club-sponsored Draft activation in NFL history. Flags will help recreate the architectural style of Arrowhead Stadium, and the area will be filled with interactive experiences during draft weekend.

Chiefs Kingdom Experience (Rendering by Kansas City Chiefs/XD Agency)

Here’s what fans can expect at the Chiefs Kingdom Experience:

Tunnel Run-Out — Just like Chiefs players on gameday, fans can run out of a tunnel with 142.2 decibels roaring to enter the experience.

Chiefs Bus — The Chiefs have commissioned a custom double-decker bus that will debut at the experience.

Custom Air Freshener Giveaway — While supplies last, fans can get a custom “tailgate-scented” air freshener that will remind Chiefs Kingdom of the charcoal smells of Arrowhead parking lots.

Photo Opportunities — Fans can snap a picture with Chiefs cheerleaders and KC Wolf throughout the weekend.

Stake Your Claim to the Kingdom — Visitors can have their picture taken and then stick the photo to a wall map showing where Chiefs and NFL fans have traveled from.

Kingdom Pillars — Read about the legacy of Lamar Hunt, the American Football League, plus the Chiefs’ rituals, traditions and Super Bowl wins. Fans can also see how the measure up against stars like Travis Kelce, Chris Jones and Isiah Pacheco.

Chiefs Programming — Chiefs cheerleaders, the Rumble drumline and KC Wolf are all scheduled for performances and appearances at the Chiefs Kingdom Experience.

———————————-

Each fan who wants to go inside the NFL Draft Experience must register through the NFL OnePass app. While admission is free, fans will not be allowed inside without registration.

The Chiefs Kingdom Experience and NFL Draft Experience will be open during the following hours:

Thursday, April 27: Noon to 10 p.m.

Friday, April 28: Noon to 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 29: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.