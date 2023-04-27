KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The American Jazz Museum in Kansas City, Missouri is hosting its own version of the draft. They’re calling it the “Jazz Draft.”

It’s a 12-hour jam session at the Blue Room Jazz Club.

Organizers want to introduce tourists to Kansas City’s Jazz culture.

“Kansas City is a jazz signature city, so what better way to show our best and our identity here in Kansas City than to showcase jazz,” Rashida Phillips, executive director of American Jazz Museum said.

The event was scheduled for 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. but organizers said it could go longer.

“When guys start feeling it, they want to keep playing and things just start happening,” Darron Story, director of development with the American Jazz Museum. “It’s very spontaneous.”

Local and national musicians participated in the jam session to show Kansas City is known for more than the Chiefs and Bar B Que.

“We’re going to have about 600,000 people in town, so what better way to showcase the birthplace or the cradle of jazz, modern jazz as we know it,” Story said.