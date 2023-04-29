KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is on the map in more ways than one in the 2023 NFL Draft.

A plethora of draft picks were from the Kansas City area.

Here is a list of every player from KC or from a KC area school.

Kansas State DE (Lee’s Summit alum) Felix Anudike-Uzomah: 31st overall to the Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas State CB Julius Brents: 44th overall to Indianapolis Colts

Northwestern DL (North Kansas City alum) Adetomiwa Adebawore: 110th overall to Colts

Mizzou DE Isaiah McGuire: 126th overall to Cleveland Browns