KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fans attending the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City will have the chance to get autographs and pictures with some of their favorite stars.

Autographs will be available at the autograph stage in the NFL Draft Experience near the WWI Museum and Memorial.

Fans will find the latest player appearance schedule inside the NFL OnePass App. There’s even an option in the app to set a timer as a reminder for each opportunity.

The following is the schedule released by NFL Draft organizers as of Wednesday afternoon. Organizers say the schedule may change without notice.

Thursday Player Appearances

2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Chad Henne Jamaal Charles



3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Priest Holmes



4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. Isiah Pacheco



5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Trent McDuffie



6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. Amon-Ra St. Brown



Friday Player Appearances

3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Marquez Valdes Scantling



3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m. Trey Smith



Saturday Player Appearances

2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Dwayne Bowe

