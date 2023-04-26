KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City hospital is changing its hours this week because of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Children’s Mercy Hospital location on Broadway will shorten its hours Thursday, April 27, and Friday, April 28, because of the extra traffic expected in the area.

The Broadway location will be open 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on those two days. Normal hours will resume Monday.

The hospital says it will contact patients who are impacted by the shorter hours.

Children’s Mercy warns patients and their families to allow extra time to get to both the Broadway location and the hospital’s main campus this week.

Street closures and parking restrictions may impact normal routes to the hospitals. Depending on the area of town patients are traveling from there may also be heavier than normal traffic to navigate.