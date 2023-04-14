KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The clock is ticking toward the 2023 NFL Draft and Kansas City.

Before hundreds of thousands of visitors arrive downtown for the event, crews are hard at work making sure Kansas City is ready for the international spotlight.

Contractors with the Missouri Department of Transportation are spending hours each week picking up litter. They are focused on highways in and around downtown.

MoDOT said its contractor picks up about 1,000 pounds of litter a day. They worked this week and will likely be back at it again next week and the week of the Draft.

The transportation department is asking people to get involved in the process with their own “No MOre Trash Bash” and pick up litter in their own neighborhoods.

In addition to litter control, MoDOT crews have other spring cleaning chores on the list before the 2023 NFL Draft begins on April 27.

Crews are removing graffiti throughout downtown. Its a project they’ve been working on for months.

Crews are also sweeping barrier walls, cutting brush along highways, and mowing certain areas.

MoDOT asks drivers to give all crews extra room along highways wherever work zones pop up along their routes.