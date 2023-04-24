KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new limited series will debut at the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City this week.

The NFL is partnering with “The Shop UNINTERRUPTED” to feature top player prospects and personalities attending the draft this year. The limited series is called “Draft Day in The Shop.”

The show will talk to top 2023 NFL Draft prospects Anthony Richardson, Bijan Robinson, Paris Johnson, Jr., and Will Anderson, Jr. They plan to cover a variety of topics in the interviews, including football and life away from the field.

The show will debut on NFL+ Thursday, April 27 at 11 a.m. CT.

Producers say NFL fans can expect additional content on YouTube and social channels throughout Draft weekend.