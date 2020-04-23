Draft Night online: Watch NFL’s most unique first round with FOX4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL Draft is going virtual beginning with Thursday night’s first round, and we want you to watch along with FOX4 Sports’ Rob Collins, Harold Kuntz and Robert Rimpson.

Beginning just before 7 p.m., tune into the livestream at the top of this page where the sports team along with special guests will share their instant reaction and analysis to the most unique NFL Draft in the league’s history, with all business being conducted virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing mandates.

We’ll also have a liveblog running below with breaking developments as every pick is made from the first overall all the way to the Chiefs’ selection. The Super Bowl champions pick at 32 pending a trade.