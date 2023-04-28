KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL will welcome two former Kansas City Chiefs players to the Draft stage Friday night.

Ed and Brad Budde will announce a Chiefs pick during the second or third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. While each man played in the league, this will be the first time either will experience a draft crowd like the one that is expected to show up Friday.

The father and son both played for the Kansas City Chiefs a decade apart.

“We are the first father and son, ever to be drafted in the first round by the same team. And then there’s some more we both played offensive left guard. And top it all off. We are both number 71,” Brad Budde said.

The Buddes are each spending Draft Week signing autographs and reminiscing about their NFL careers.

Ed played on the Chiefs 1970 Super Bowl Championship team.

“There’s a picture of Hank Stram and myself and it was after we lost to the Green Bay Packers,” Ed Budde said.

Brad grew up around the team. He served as a waterboy for the Chiefs and traveled with the team to the Super Bowl.

“I knew that he was talented, so I just introduced him to football, and he just loved it,” Ed Budde said.

Brad eventually played at Rockhurst High School and USC. Then the Chiefs called in first round in 1980.

“My parents instilled in me that dreams come true, and they love me enough to discipline me and kind of set up the road and I followed it and here we are,” Brad Budde said.

The 2023 NFL Draft is much different than it was when the Chiefs drafted both former players.

Ed said he was paid $15,000 to play for the Chiefs in 1960. Brad watched the draft in a bar with his agent 20 years later, but still remembers his childhood dream.

“With the confidence of a sixth grader I said hey dad do you think I can be like you someday? And there was dead silence and I’m going oh my gosh he doesn’t know how to break it. Break the bad news to me. All of a sudden I felt something touch the top of my head, like a sword being knighted. He said Brado someday you’ll be like me,” Brad Budde said.

The NFL thought having Ed and Brad make announce the picks for their former team is a fitting way to honor their careers in the league.